Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 4.1% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 296,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 612.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter.

RSPT stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $48.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

