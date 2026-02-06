LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and central-bank buying underpin longer?term gold demand, supporting GLD despite near?term swings. A Reuters poll shows analysts lifting gold forecasts amid geopolitical risks and robust central-bank purchases. Read More.

Analysts and central-bank buying underpin longer?term gold demand, supporting GLD despite near?term swings. A Reuters poll shows analysts lifting gold forecasts amid geopolitical risks and robust central-bank purchases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major bank projection: CIBC sees much higher average gold prices as safe?haven demand persists — a bullish fundamental call that supports continued investor interest in GLD as the simplest bullion proxy. Read More.

Major bank projection: CIBC sees much higher average gold prices as safe?haven demand persists — a bullish fundamental call that supports continued investor interest in GLD as the simplest bullion proxy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro shocks (U.S. jobless claims spike, Middle East tensions) have prompted intermittent dip?buying in bullion, providing episodic support for GLD. Read More.

Macro shocks (U.S. jobless claims spike, Middle East tensions) have prompted intermittent dip?buying in bullion, providing episodic support for GLD. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Barrick’s plan to spin off North American assets (IPO) is moving ahead; it affects mining equities more than bullion ETFs like GLD, so implications for GLD flows are limited/indirect. Read More.

Barrick’s plan to spin off North American assets (IPO) is moving ahead; it affects mining equities more than bullion ETFs like GLD, so implications for GLD flows are limited/indirect. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leveraged ETN/ETF pieces highlight GLD as the underlying vehicle for structured and 2x/3x products — this can boost trading volume and volatility in GLD but is not a pure fundamental driver of bullion price. (See recent ETF/leveraged strategy coverage.)

Leveraged ETN/ETF pieces highlight GLD as the underlying vehicle for structured and 2x/3x products — this can boost trading volume and volatility in GLD but is not a pure fundamental driver of bullion price. (See recent ETF/leveraged strategy coverage.) Negative Sentiment: Spillover from cryptocurrency selling is pressuring risk assets and prompting liquidation in correlated positions, contributing to today’s downward pressure on gold/GLD. Read More.

Spillover from cryptocurrency selling is pressuring risk assets and prompting liquidation in correlated positions, contributing to today’s downward pressure on gold/GLD. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp deleveraging and margin?call driven selling has spilled into broader precious?metals sentiment, dragging gold and GLD lower amid risk liquidations. Read More.

Silver’s sharp deleveraging and margin?call driven selling has spilled into broader precious?metals sentiment, dragging gold and GLD lower amid risk liquidations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near?term technical/profit?taking and dollar strength (and mixed Fed signals) have pulled bullion back from recent highs; analysts flag bearish reversals and uncertainty that can prompt further short?term weakness for GLD. Read More.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.7%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

GLD stock opened at $441.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $261.25 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

