iShares Gold Trust $IAU Holdings Decreased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 77.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 87,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 59,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 177,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.6%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77.

Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.