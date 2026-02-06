MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJW

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Free Report) by 125.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 8.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJW stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

