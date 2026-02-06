Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Shares Bought by Prasad Wealth Partners LLC

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,000.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.