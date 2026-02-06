O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 77,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 136.2% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.74.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 218.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile



O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

