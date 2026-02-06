Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 116,289 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,289 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 801,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,042,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.6%

OGN stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 143.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler lowered Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.38.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

