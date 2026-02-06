Q1 Earnings Estimate for PC Connection Issued By Sidoti Csr

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PC Connection in a research report issued on Thursday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNXN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PC Connection has an average rating of “Hold”.

PC Connection Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of CNXN opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $702.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.49 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 25.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 65.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 87,224 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 113.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PC Connection by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

Trending Headlines about PC Connection

Here are the key news stories impacting PC Connection this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised 33.3% to $0.20/share (annualized yield ~1.2%); record date Feb 17, payable Mar 6 — signals management confidence and returns cash to shareholders.

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat: reported $0.91 vs. consensus $0.86, topping estimates and showing EPS momentum versus prior-year $0.78. Zacks: Q4 EPS Beat

Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting 200 basis points of market outperformance in 2026 by expanding AI-enabled solutions — a strategic growth thesis that could lift margins and address higher-value enterprise demand. Seeking Alpha: AI-enabled strategy

Management is targeting 200 basis points of market outperformance in 2026 by expanding AI-enabled solutions — a strategic growth thesis that could lift margins and address higher-value enterprise demand. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and analyst takeaways are available for deeper color on margin drivers, supply chain, and how AI investments will be funded — useful for judging sustainability of the beat. MSN: Q4 Earnings Call Transcript Seeking Alpha: Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and analyst takeaways are available for deeper color on margin drivers, supply chain, and how AI investments will be funded — useful for judging sustainability of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Press release and snapshot of results provide the official figures and management commentary for modeling FY2026 estimates. Yahoo Finance: Press Release

Press release and snapshot of results provide the official figures and management commentary for modeling FY2026 estimates. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: $702.94M reported vs. consensus ~$735.5M — the top-line shortfall raises questions about order flow and could pressure near-term growth forecasts. MarketBeat: Revenue Miss & Details

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: CNXN), now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection’s product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

