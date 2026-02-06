Insider Selling: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $143,221.50 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Iv Griffith sold 23,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $143,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,557.28. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company’s core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices’ portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

