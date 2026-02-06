Brokers Offer Predictions for CGTX FY2025 Earnings

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst F. Ahmed anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,871,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 105.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 11,695.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,060,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 897,353 shares during the period. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 997,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 493,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cognition Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognition Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong?Buy” and published detailed EPS forecasts (examples: FY2026 -$0.46, FY2025 -$0.35, various quarterly EPS estimates). The firm’s less?negative FY2026 outlook versus consensus could be read as improving expectations for future losses and helped drive positive sentiment. Brookline Estimates / MarketBeat

Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong?Buy” and published detailed EPS forecasts (examples: FY2026 -$0.46, FY2025 -$0.35, various quarterly EPS estimates). The firm’s less?negative FY2026 outlook versus consensus could be read as improving expectations for future losses and helped drive positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Cognition extended the duration of its Expanded Access Program (EAP) for Zervimesine (CT1812) in DLB, allowing participants additional months of treatment. The EAP extension signals ongoing clinical engagement, patient access and potential supportive real?world data — all positives for a clinical?stage biotechnology stock. GlobeNewswire: EAP Extension

Cognition extended the duration of its Expanded Access Program (EAP) for Zervimesine (CT1812) in DLB, allowing participants additional months of treatment. The EAP extension signals ongoing clinical engagement, patient access and potential supportive real?world data — all positives for a clinical?stage biotechnology stock. Positive Sentiment: Separate reports noted an analyst upgrade/coverage pickup (cited by Zacks/TickerReport), which can increase visibility and trading volume for the small?cap name. TickerReport / Upgrade

Separate reports noted an analyst upgrade/coverage pickup (cited by Zacks/TickerReport), which can increase visibility and trading volume for the small?cap name. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the positive headlines, consensus estimates show Cognition remains expected to be loss?making (consensus FY ~ -$0.80). Investors should weigh improved analyst outlooks and program updates against continued negative earnings and clinical?stage execution risk.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.