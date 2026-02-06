FY2025 EPS Estimates for Comstock Raised by Noble Financial

Comstock Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Comstock in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Noble Financial has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Comstock’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

LODE stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Comstock ( NYSEAMERICAN:LODE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock had a negative net margin of 1,893.74% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Comstock by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Mining, Inc (NYSE: LODE) is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and production company focused on the historic Comstock Lode in Virginia City, Nevada. The company’s primary business activities include the development, extraction and sale of gold and silver from its flagship Lucerne project. Comstock leverages modern mining techniques and infrastructure to access high-grade ore bodies in one of North America’s most renowned silver-gold districts.

In addition to its core precious metals operations, Comstock Mining maintains a commercial real estate division centered in Virginia City’s historic district.

