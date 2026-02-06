Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $751,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 583,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,376,532.28. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,925,000 after buying an additional 3,344,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $104,116,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $91,671,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19,554.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,905 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

