Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
Figure Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.0%
Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Figure Technology Solutions news, Director June Ou sold 200,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $7,882,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 200,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $7,882,285.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,073 shares of company stock worth $123,816,526.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.
Key Headlines Impacting Figure Technology Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Figure Technology Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “Buy” on FIGR and set a $71 price target (implying material upside), supporting bullish analyst interest. Needham Reaffirms Buy, $71 PT
- Positive Sentiment: January operating data showed big year-over-year growth (consumer loan marketplace volume $816M, +115% YoY) and strong traction on Democratized Prime (matched offers +23% MoM; borrower demand +17% MoM), reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in tokenized lending. The release also highlights $YLDS circulation growth and Figure’s AAA-rated securitization milestones. Figure Reports January Operating Data
- Positive Sentiment: Figure announced a partnership with Valon Technologies to apply AI and blockchain enhancements to loan origination, which could expand distribution/use of Figure’s LOS and tokenization stack if adoption follows. Valon Technologies, Figure Partner to Enhance Loan Origination
- Neutral Sentiment: Other media pieces and analyst notes (including price-target increases from some outlets) reinforce the bull case and long-term story, but they are commentary rather than new fundamentals. FIGR Price Target Increased to $65.96 (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its rating on FIGR to “Underperform” — a high-profile downgrade that likely put immediate downward pressure on the stock despite other positive notes. FIGR Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
- Negative Sentiment: Public filings and data aggregators highlight substantial insider selling activity over recent months (numerous large sales by executives), which can amplify negative sentiment and reduce investor confidence. QuiverQuant: FIGR Operating Data and Insider Activity
About Figure Technology Solutions
Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.
