Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.0%

FIGR opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43. Figure Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 117.47.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

In other Figure Technology Solutions news, Director June Ou sold 200,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $7,882,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 200,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $7,882,285.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,073 shares of company stock worth $123,816,526.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

