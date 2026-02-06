Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $530,000 in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 201,209 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,459.5% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $183.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

NYSE:OSK opened at $163.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

