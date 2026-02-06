8,164 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Acquired by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 144.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1%

AstraZeneca stock opened at $187.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $290.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

