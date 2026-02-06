Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $66,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 759.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,540,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $141.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

