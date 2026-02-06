Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 14,746 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $101,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,160. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,146 shares of company stock worth $13,154,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.33 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

