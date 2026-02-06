Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $56,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $120.04 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Featured Stories

