Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $56,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of BLDR opened at $120.04 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.
The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.
