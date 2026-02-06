JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 to GBX 620 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 750.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.7%

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 749.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 725.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 686.89. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 485.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 766. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phoenix Group will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.