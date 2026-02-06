Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 230 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

CRST stock opened at GBX 161.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £413.30 million, a PE ratio of 178.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.76. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.71 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

