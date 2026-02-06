Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Given New $2.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Accuray has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 762.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 25.5% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accuray by 12.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 119,925 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 18.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative radiation therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer. The company’s flagship products include the CyberKnife® System, a robotic radiosurgery platform offering sub-millimeter precision, and the TomoTherapy® System, which combines helical computed tomography (CT) imaging with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT). More recently, Accuray introduced the Radixact® System, an advanced iteration of its TomoTherapy technology designed to enhance treatment speed and clinical workflow.

Accuray’s suite of products enables clinicians to deliver highly targeted radiation doses while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

