Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Blue Bird from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. Blue Bird has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $61.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $333.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.74 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $402,313.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,493.93. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $775,510.02. Following the sale, the director owned 225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,363,911.70. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 1,742.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat Street expectations: Blue Bird reported $1.00 EPS vs. $0.80 consensus and revenue of ~$333.1M (above estimates), with improving margins and high ROE — a core reason shares are rising. Earnings Release & Materials

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

