Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,555 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,108 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $74,359,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,410,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Robert W. Baird raised Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and price targets still support upside: several firms maintain buy/overweight views and a recent price?target lift points to continued bullish conviction among some sell?side analysts, which could cap downside over time. Read More.

Analysts and price targets still support upside: several firms maintain buy/overweight views and a recent price?target lift points to continued bullish conviction among some sell?side analysts, which could cap downside over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense and government work are expanding: social and trade coverage highlights progress in hypersonic (MACH?TB/HASTE) testing and an increasing footprint in U.S. national?security programs, which supports recurring revenue potential and backlog diversification. Read More.

Defense and government work are expanding: social and trade coverage highlights progress in hypersonic (MACH?TB/HASTE) testing and an increasing footprint in U.S. national?security programs, which supports recurring revenue potential and backlog diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Launch cadence and revenue growth remain strong: recent coverage notes rapid Electron launch activity and meaningful year?over?year revenue growth, helping offset program?level setbacks and supporting commercial momentum. Read More.

Launch cadence and revenue growth remain strong: recent coverage notes rapid Electron launch activity and meaningful year?over?year revenue growth, helping offset program?level setbacks and supporting commercial momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders see a potential sentiment mismatch: some market pieces argue option pricing may understate future volatility, creating trading opportunities even if fundamental direction remains unclear. Read More.

Options traders see a potential sentiment mismatch: some market pieces argue option pricing may understate future volatility, creating trading opportunities even if fundamental direction remains unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate around Neutron program: coverage highlights setbacks on Neutron development — these are programmatic risks but not immediate revenue drains, making them a medium?term watch item. Read More.

Investor debate around Neutron program: coverage highlights setbacks on Neutron development — these are programmatic risks but not immediate revenue drains, making them a medium?term watch item. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Congress declined funding for the planned 2031 Mars sample?return mission tied to Perseverance, removing a potential NASA contract/launch source and prompting investor concern about near?term government demand. Read More.

Congress declined funding for the planned 2031 Mars sample?return mission tied to Perseverance, removing a potential NASA contract/launch source and prompting investor concern about near?term government demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation and a space?stock selloff: market reaction to events around SpaceX and xAI, plus a broader software rout, has pushed investors out of smaller space peers, amplifying RKLB weakness. Read More.

Sector rotation and a space?stock selloff: market reaction to events around SpaceX and xAI, plus a broader software rout, has pushed investors out of smaller space peers, amplifying RKLB weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and near?term volatility risk: preview pieces and a downgrade narrative argue even an earnings beat may not stop selling, raising the probability of short?term downside if expectations shift. Read More.

Analyst caution and near?term volatility risk: preview pieces and a downgrade narrative argue even an earnings beat may not stop selling, raising the probability of short?term downside if expectations shift. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling: summaries of recent insider dispositions show extensive sales by executives, which can weigh on sentiment and investor confidence even if sales are for diversification. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,647,384. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 280,029 shares in the company, valued at $25,202,610. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.