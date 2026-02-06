T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.15.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,510,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 211,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $757,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Higher AUM and advisory fees help revenue growth and partially support margins — firm reported revenue roughly in line with expectations and year-over-year AUM growth. Q4 highlights

Higher AUM and advisory fees help revenue growth and partially support margins — firm reported revenue roughly in line with expectations and year-over-year AUM growth. Positive Sentiment: Full press release and slide deck show overall revenue up ~6% YoY, useful for medium-term AUM-driven fee growth thesis. Press Release

Full press release and slide deck show overall revenue up ~6% YoY, useful for medium-term AUM-driven fee growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper detail on flows, margins and guidance — worth reviewing for investor takeaways. Earnings call transcript

Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper detail on flows, margins and guidance — worth reviewing for investor takeaways. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively trimmed targets (KBW, Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen) — some cuts leave meaningful upside to current price but reflect increased caution on flows and margins. Analyst notes roundup

Analysts collectively trimmed targets (KBW, Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen) — some cuts leave meaningful upside to current price but reflect increased caution on flows and margins. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed by $0.03 (reported $2.44 vs. $2.47 estimate) and operating expenses rose year-over-year, pressuring near-term profitability. Earnings and expense coverage

Q4 EPS missed by $0.03 (reported $2.44 vs. $2.47 estimate) and operating expenses rose year-over-year, pressuring near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Net outflows were highlighted in coverage and analysts cited persistent flow challenges as a reason for lower targets — a key risk for fee revenue and valuation. Net outflows article

Net outflows were highlighted in coverage and analysts cited persistent flow challenges as a reason for lower targets — a key risk for fee revenue and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option activity was recorded ahead of/after the print, indicating elevated bearish positioning by some traders. (Market option flow report)

Unusually large put option activity was recorded ahead of/after the print, indicating elevated bearish positioning by some traders. (Market option flow report) Negative Sentiment: Specific analyst moves: JPMorgan cut PT to $106 and set an “underweight”, TD Cowen cut to $97 (“hold”) — these more bearish actions likely amplified selling pressure. Analyst actions

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

