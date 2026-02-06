First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.2860. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 21.77% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

