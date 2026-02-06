Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 88,130 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $177,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 102.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and lifted guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (+70% YoY), beat EPS estimates and issued 2026 guidance above Street expectations, which underpinned recent buy?side momentum. Earnings coverage

Blowout Q4 results and lifted guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (+70% YoY), beat EPS estimates and issued 2026 guidance above Street expectations, which underpinned recent buy?side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Multiple firms (HSBC, William Blair, Northland, Deutsche Bank and others) raised ratings or price targets after the quarter, giving near?term buy signals and institutional support. Analyst coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Multiple firms (HSBC, William Blair, Northland, Deutsche Bank and others) raised ratings or price targets after the quarter, giving near?term buy signals and institutional support. Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum and partnerships — Management highlighted accelerating U.S. commercial revenue and record large?deal closings; Palantir also announced a partnership with Cognizant to deploy Foundry/AIP into healthcare and enterprise workflows. Cognizant partnership

Commercial momentum and partnerships — Management highlighted accelerating U.S. commercial revenue and record large?deal closings; Palantir also announced a partnership with Cognizant to deploy Foundry/AIP into healthcare and enterprise workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Research estimate updates — Firms like Northland published updated multi?quarter EPS/target models (Outperform/$190), useful for modeling but not universally decisive. Northland note

Research estimate updates — Firms like Northland published updated multi?quarter EPS/target models (Outperform/$190), useful for modeling but not universally decisive. Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider selling disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (additional past small sales exist); the sizes disclosed are modest but worth monitoring for trend changes in insider activity. SEC filing

Minor insider selling disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (additional past small sales exist); the sizes disclosed are modest but worth monitoring for trend changes in insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Valuation friction — Commentators and some analysts warn Palantir’s multiples remain very high (forward and trailing P/Es), creating vulnerability to mean reversion despite rapid growth. Contrarian view

Valuation friction — Commentators and some analysts warn Palantir’s multiples remain very high (forward and trailing P/Es), creating vulnerability to mean reversion despite rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: AI sector pullback and profit?taking — A broader rotation away from high?beta AI winners and short?term profit taking trimmed gains; that dynamic amplified selling after the post?earnings run. Sector weakness

AI sector pullback and profit?taking — A broader rotation away from high?beta AI winners and short?term profit taking trimmed gains; that dynamic amplified selling after the post?earnings run. Negative Sentiment: Some sell?side caution — A few firms (e.g., DA Davidson) trimmed near?term expectations or flagged the need for sustained execution versus lofty consensus, adding pressure amid volatile volume. DA Davidson note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

