Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,513,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275,383 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 916,992 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,129,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $6,201,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($1,075.42) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Featured Stories

