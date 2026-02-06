Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $185,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Synopsys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $410.44 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

