Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 209,539 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $196,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817,434 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,814,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,934 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
VTIP opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
