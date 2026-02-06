Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 209,539 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $196,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817,434 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,814,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.