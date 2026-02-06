Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives $60.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.0833.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Diraimondo sold 2,505 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $34,393.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,355.25. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles M. Winter sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $32,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,109.33. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,699 shares of company stock valued at $471,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 285,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 111.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

Further Reading

