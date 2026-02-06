Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.1429.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $293,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 148,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,470.72. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Hallal sold 57,450 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,453,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,828,241.50. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 305,687 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,573 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 970.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $49.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

