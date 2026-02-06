Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 499.17

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.17.

BARC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 490.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 470.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 412.46. The company has a market cap of £67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 223.75 and a twelve month high of GBX 506.40.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

