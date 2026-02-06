Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 499.17

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.17.
BARC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Barclays
Barclays Stock Down 2.2%
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about Barclays
Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential M&A upside — Barclays (alongside NatWest) is reported to be preparing rival bids for the £2bn wealth manager Evelyn, which could expand Barclays’ wealth-management franchise and fee income if a deal is completed. Barclays and NatWest to table rival bids for £2bn wealth manager Evelyn
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/research activity from Barclays — several notes from Barclays analysts (raises or reiterations on Colgate, Ferguson, Amphenol; big PT move on SanDisk from Barclays research coverage) underline the strength of the bank’s research franchise but are unlikely to immediately change Barclays’ own earnings profile. Barclays Lifts Colgate (CL) Target as 2026 Growth Outlook Improves Barclays Stays Selective in Building Products as Ferguson (FERG) Heads Into Q4 Barclays Nearly Doubles SanDisk (SNDK) PT to $750 Following Separation
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and governance concern — the Financial Times reports Barclays has cut ties with lobbying firm Global Counsel (founded by Peter Mandelson) over frustrations with how the firm handled the former minister’s remaining stake. That headline raises political and governance risk in the eyes of some investors and likely triggered intraday selling. Barclays cuts ties with lobbying firm founded by Peter Mandelson
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/profit?taking pressure — stock had climbed toward its 12?month high and the current move shows heavy volume, consistent with short-term profit?taking and stop-driven selling that can amplify headline-driven declines. (No direct news link.)
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- EXPOSED: The “29% Account”
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Missed Nvidia? Your next 12-month window
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.