Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) Receives $45.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 5.1%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 16.21%.The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 84.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.