Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives $185.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.9545.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average is $173.19. The company has a market cap of $309.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and lifted guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (+70% YoY), beat EPS estimates and issued 2026 guidance above Street expectations, which underpinned recent buy?side momentum. Earnings coverage

Blowout Q4 results and lifted guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (+70% YoY), beat EPS estimates and issued 2026 guidance above Street expectations, which underpinned recent buy?side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Multiple firms (HSBC, William Blair, Northland, Deutsche Bank and others) raised ratings or price targets after the quarter, giving near?term buy signals and institutional support. Analyst coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Multiple firms (HSBC, William Blair, Northland, Deutsche Bank and others) raised ratings or price targets after the quarter, giving near?term buy signals and institutional support. Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum and partnerships — Management highlighted accelerating U.S. commercial revenue and record large?deal closings; Palantir also announced a partnership with Cognizant to deploy Foundry/AIP into healthcare and enterprise workflows. Cognizant partnership

Commercial momentum and partnerships — Management highlighted accelerating U.S. commercial revenue and record large?deal closings; Palantir also announced a partnership with Cognizant to deploy Foundry/AIP into healthcare and enterprise workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Research estimate updates — Firms like Northland published updated multi?quarter EPS/target models (Outperform/$190), useful for modeling but not universally decisive. Northland note

Research estimate updates — Firms like Northland published updated multi?quarter EPS/target models (Outperform/$190), useful for modeling but not universally decisive. Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider selling disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (additional past small sales exist); the sizes disclosed are modest but worth monitoring for trend changes in insider activity. SEC filing

Minor insider selling disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (additional past small sales exist); the sizes disclosed are modest but worth monitoring for trend changes in insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Valuation friction — Commentators and some analysts warn Palantir’s multiples remain very high (forward and trailing P/Es), creating vulnerability to mean reversion despite rapid growth. Contrarian view

Valuation friction — Commentators and some analysts warn Palantir’s multiples remain very high (forward and trailing P/Es), creating vulnerability to mean reversion despite rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: AI sector pullback and profit?taking — A broader rotation away from high?beta AI winners and short?term profit taking trimmed gains; that dynamic amplified selling after the post?earnings run. Sector weakness

AI sector pullback and profit?taking — A broader rotation away from high?beta AI winners and short?term profit taking trimmed gains; that dynamic amplified selling after the post?earnings run. Negative Sentiment: Some sell?side caution — A few firms (e.g., DA Davidson) trimmed near?term expectations or flagged the need for sustained execution versus lofty consensus, adding pressure amid volatile volume. DA Davidson note

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

