Reviewing Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS)

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) and Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALT5 Sigma and Imation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALT5 Sigma $12.53 million 15.53 -$6.24 million N/A N/A Imation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Imation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALT5 Sigma.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ALT5 Sigma and Imation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALT5 Sigma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Imation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares ALT5 Sigma and Imation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALT5 Sigma 133.06% 8.60% 7.10% Imation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ALT5 Sigma has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imation has a beta of 7.44, indicating that its stock price is 644% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of ALT5 Sigma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ALT5 Sigma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Imation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ALT5 Sigma beats Imation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALT5 Sigma

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties. The Recycling segment is involved in a turnkey appliance recycling program. The company was founded by Edward R. Cameron in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Imation

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

