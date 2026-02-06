TD Securities Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$276.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$278.00 to C$276.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Desjardins set a C$260.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. CIBC cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$230.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$250.67.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
