UBS Group Cuts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $16.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.77%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certares Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 3,037,959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 375.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,137,374 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,816 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $26,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,416,019 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,192,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

