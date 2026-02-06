ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NYSE MAN opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 0.88.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,211,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,803,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 772.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 937,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 866,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

