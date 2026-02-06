Desjardins Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$613.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.34. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$7.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 9.25%.The firm had revenue of C$167.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.