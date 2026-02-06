Insider Buying: Grainger (LON:GRI) Insider Acquires £148.61 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Helen Gordon purchased 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 per share, for a total transaction of £148.61.

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Helen Gordon acquired 83 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 per share, with a total value of £150.23.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Helen Gordon sold 92,066 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181, for a total value of £166,639.46.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Helen Gordon bought 81 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

LON:GRI opened at GBX 197.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 118.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 230. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Grainger (LON:GRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRI shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 220 to GBX 200 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 267 to GBX 270 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Grainger from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 251.67.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership.

The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

