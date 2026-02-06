Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Insider Buys £5,410.56 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp acquired 4,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £5,410.56.

Derek Mapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eurocell alerts:

On Friday, November 7th, Derek Mapp bought 4,227 shares of Eurocell stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £5,452.83.

Eurocell Stock Up 1.3%

ECEL opened at GBX 129.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £128.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132. Eurocell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.95 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ECEL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Eurocell from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECEL

About Eurocell

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.