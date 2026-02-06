iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.0890 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 32,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 923.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

