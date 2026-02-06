Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 49,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 61,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $443.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EELV. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.