Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20.
About Mongolia Growth Group
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties. The company also offers subscription services which allows customers the right to access its weekly data publications; and invests in securities portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mongolia Growth Group
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.