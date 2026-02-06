Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties. The company also offers subscription services which allows customers the right to access its weekly data publications; and invests in securities portfolio.

