Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.2050, with a volume of 1881280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Genius Sports News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Genius Sports this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deal rationale — Genius says the acquisition of Legend creates an integrated sports-data + digital media platform to better monetize audience attention and betting data; management expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to Group Adjusted EBITDA margins. Read More.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. New Street Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

