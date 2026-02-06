Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 155599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Key Lucky Strike Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucky Strike Entertainment this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $835.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $306.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Meynard Born bought 30,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $261,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 306,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

Featured Articles

