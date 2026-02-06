Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 11.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 140,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 75,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 11.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as WPC Resources Inc and changed its name to Blue Star Gold Corp. in January 2019. Blue Star Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

