Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 347240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $3,630,821.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,555.93. This trade represents a 46.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,675.20. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 269,149 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,297 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

