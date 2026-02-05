Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 658524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda Cloud bought 17,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $152,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,857 shares in the company, valued at $348,547.29. This trade represents a 77.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,200 shares of company stock worth $167,938. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 236.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,686 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

