TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.5399 and last traded at $9.5399, with a volume of 8600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.2030.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeliaSonera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). TeliaSonera had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden’s Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland’s national carrier, Sonera.

